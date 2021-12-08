ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 4,911 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 88,417 shares.The stock last traded at $116.40 and had previously closed at $117.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

