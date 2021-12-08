ProVise Management Group LLC Sells 15,017 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

ProVise Management Group LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,017 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 53.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $97.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of -187.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.24. General Electric has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.