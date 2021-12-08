Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.26

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and traded as high as $7.44. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.22.

About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY)

Rosneft Oil Co engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of crude oil and gas. It also involves in refining, transportation, and sale of petroleum products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Distribution, and Corporate and Others.

