Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to post sales of $2.64 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.62 billion and the highest is $2.65 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.28 billion to $9.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after buying an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,933,000 after buying an additional 2,696,215 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,136,000 after buying an additional 2,281,119 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $127,527,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after buying an additional 1,909,054 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.91. 1,636,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,009,204. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.95, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $65.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

