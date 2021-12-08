Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 90.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.95, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total transaction of $599,502.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

