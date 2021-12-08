Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Public Storage by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,683,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 144.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 396,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,661,000 after purchasing an additional 233,872 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

NYSE PSA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $340.18. 2,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $344.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $323.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.26.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $716.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

