Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Stitch Fix, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Stitch Fix to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.48.

NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -249.68 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.23. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $22.04 and a 52 week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $581.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 27.8% in the second quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 6,139,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,218,000 after buying an additional 1,336,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,008,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,298,000 after buying an additional 508,853 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,997,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,670,000 after buying an additional 331,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,351,000 after buying an additional 1,002,554 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,816,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,411,000 after buying an additional 924,886 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 over the last ninety days. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

