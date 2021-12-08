Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Issued By Piper Sandler

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar General in a research report issued on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.17.

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $224.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $219.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.00. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo

