Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Holdings Cut by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 44.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 50.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.61.

Qorvo stock opened at $161.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.77. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.17 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.17. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $825,964.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.