Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.36

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.36 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 8018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Quantum-Si in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.85.

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Quantum-Si during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Quantum-Si Company Profile (NASDAQ:QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

