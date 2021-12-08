Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STNE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in StoneCo by 10,630.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in StoneCo by 80.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2,786.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $16.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. StoneCo Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STNE shares. Grupo Santander cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Banco Santander lowered StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.64.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

