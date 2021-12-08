Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 421.9% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 2,287.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 336.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale stock opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Equities analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.684 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 16.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HSBC cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.47.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

