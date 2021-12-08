Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $32.11 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 8.6% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 40.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.7% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.38. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

