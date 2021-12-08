Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,644 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 117,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $56.15 and a 12-month high of $86.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.26.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

