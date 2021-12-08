Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Newmont by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Newmont from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

NYSE:NEM opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,500 shares of company stock worth $2,204,255 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

