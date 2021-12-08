Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000.

EUFN opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

