Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Shares Down 0.8%

Questor Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) shares fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.26. 5,750 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 3,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QUTIF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Questor Technology from C$1.90 to C$2.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

