Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 476.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,257 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Qurate Retail by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of QRTEA stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.89.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

