Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $179.52 Million

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $847.38 million and approximately $179.52 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.22 or 0.08663050 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00080042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,362.35 or 0.99924323 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 443,478,491,084 coins and its circulating supply is 181,850,767,347 coins. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT . Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

