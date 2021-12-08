RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $347.96 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post $347.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $344.31 million and the highest is $351.61 million. RadNet posted sales of $308.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis.

RDNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RadNet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

RDNT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,862. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. RadNet has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.04. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.70.

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $274,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $999,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,550,750. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 16.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in RadNet by 4.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in RadNet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the second quarter worth $701,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 51.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

