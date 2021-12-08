Ramsey Quantitative Systems Takes $366,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 1.8% of Ramsey Quantitative Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.46. The company had a trading volume of 236,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,409,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.43.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

