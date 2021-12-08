Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Receives $20.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.81.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist increased their price objective on Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Range Resources stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. 180,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,221,006. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.06. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $302.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,074,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,002,000 after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $341,298,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 850,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 530,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 44.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 810,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,578,000 after acquiring an additional 250,209 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

