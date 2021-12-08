RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Receives €631.89 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €631.89 ($709.99).

Several research analysts have commented on RAA shares. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($943.82) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €649.00 ($729.21) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €860.00 ($966.29) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($713.48) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($584.27) price target on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

RAA stock opened at €856.80 ($962.70) on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($668.56). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €833.44 and a 200 day moving average price of €837.72.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

