Raydium Price Down 20.9% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $688.80 million and approximately $72.05 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raydium has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for about $8.86 or 0.00017583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00058812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,390.42 or 0.08709197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00062026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00081436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,725.41 or 1.00623192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002826 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,708,329 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

