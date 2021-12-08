Raymond James Comments on Canadian Western Bank’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWB. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$41.92.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock opened at C$37.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 10.85. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$27.99 and a 52-week high of C$41.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Gallagher sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.57, for a total transaction of C$74,440.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,140 shares in the company, valued at C$159,679.80. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total transaction of C$195,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,344.38. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.62%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

