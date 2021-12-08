Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 85 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after buying an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 19.5% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 8.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 679,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,509,000 after buying an additional 55,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $224,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.09.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 42.54%. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.95%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

