Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires New Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $27.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.21.

