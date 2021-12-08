Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 3,120 Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,281,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after buying an additional 131,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 505,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 221,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 400,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,551 shares during the last quarter.

BGR stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust operates as a closed-end management investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing its assets in equity securities of energy and natural resources companies and equity derivatives with exposure to the energy and natural resources industry.

