Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 214.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,244,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308,933 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,615.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,118,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878,792 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,513.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,094,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,128 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 855.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,111,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 33.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,779,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,642 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is 45.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

