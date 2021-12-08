Raymond James Trust N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,604,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,680,000 after buying an additional 138,641 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,157,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $156,966,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,930,000 after buying an additional 65,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,039,000 after buying an additional 18,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 803,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,032,000 after buying an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $131.25 on Wednesday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.09 and a one year high of $143.20. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.21.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.