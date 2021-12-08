Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ready Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

Ready Capital stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.39. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,639,000 after buying an additional 56,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 681,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 88,222 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 516,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 217,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Capasse bought 20,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $491,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $571,390. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

