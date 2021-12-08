Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.62

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.62 and last traded at $10.61, with a volume of 18826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

