Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RRGB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,404.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.
