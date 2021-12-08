Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Redbox (NASDAQ:RDBX) traded up 7.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 11.12 and last traded at 11.09. 4,326 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 332,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.31.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Redbox in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Redbox in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Redbox in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Redbox in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Redbox Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDBX)

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

