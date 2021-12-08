Redmond Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF)

Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $985,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldel Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $399,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aldel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldel Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE ADF traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.79. 436,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,502. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.44. Aldel Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

Aldel Financial Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.