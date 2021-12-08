Redmond Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises about 1.0% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $156.90. 31,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,533. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.02 and a 1-year high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

