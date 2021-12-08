Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,010,000 after acquiring an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,902,000 after acquiring an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,478,000 after acquiring an additional 189,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,099,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,226,000 after acquiring an additional 72,648 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

NASDAQ PAYX traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $122.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average is $113.75. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

