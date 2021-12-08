Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 605.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,777,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,844 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Colfax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after buying an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Colfax by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after buying an additional 856,988 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Colfax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,140,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,085,000 after purchasing an additional 663,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.71. 11,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,256. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 59,563 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $2,779,209.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.