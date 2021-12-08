Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,112 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

IDYA traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.45 million, a PE ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 1.56. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.13.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 103.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $39,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDYA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEAYA Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.56.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

