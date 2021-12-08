Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 2,046 Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Monmouth Real Estate Investment accounts for approximately 1.6% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at $3,744,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 700,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at $859,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at $3,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

MNR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,170. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.14.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 42.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.64%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MNR shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

