Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.62

Shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 4130080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the third quarter valued at $7,321,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the third quarter valued at $508,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reinvent Technology Partners Y by 133.1% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after buying an additional 687,868 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the third quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the third quarter valued at $2,162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

