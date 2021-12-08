renBTC (RENBTC) Price Tops $50,210.21 on Major Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One renBTC coin can currently be bought for about $50,210.21 or 0.99481929 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $792.52 million and approximately $11.20 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renBTC has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00045173 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.97 or 0.00223825 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 15,784 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.