Research Analysts Set Expectations for salesforce.com, inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for salesforce.com in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.16. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $266.99 on Monday. salesforce.com has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.93 and its 200 day moving average is $263.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $261.38 billion, a PE ratio of 147.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total value of $2,237,548.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $5,071,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 608,177 shares of company stock valued at $171,407,464. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

