Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for SFL (SFL)

SFL (NYSE: SFL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/7/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

12/1/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

11/29/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

11/24/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

11/23/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

11/16/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

11/11/2021 – SFL was upgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

10/20/2021 – SFL was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

SFL traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,257. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.90. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -74.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SFL by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

