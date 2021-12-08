Reviewing MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) and Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) are both mid-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leonardo and MillerKnoll’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo $15.32 billion 0.26 $275.29 million N/A N/A MillerKnoll $2.47 billion 1.23 $173.10 million $0.76 52.83

Leonardo has higher revenue and earnings than MillerKnoll.

Risk and Volatility

Leonardo has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MillerKnoll has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Leonardo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of MillerKnoll shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Leonardo and MillerKnoll’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo N/A N/A N/A MillerKnoll 1.47% 15.85% 5.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Leonardo and MillerKnoll, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo 0 4 2 0 2.33 MillerKnoll 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MillerKnoll beats Leonardo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security. The Aeronautics segment produces complete tactical airlifters, combat aircraft, and unmanned air vehicles for both civil and military applications. The Space segment develops satellite systems for navigation, telecommunications, meteorology, environmental monitoring, defense, scientific missions, and earth observation. The Defense Systems segment produces missile systems, torpedoes, naval artillery, and armored vehicles. The Other Activities segment includes financial support, real estate holdings, machinery, and plants for processing aluminum and steel products, contracting services for electricity generation, and primary aluminum production. The company was founded

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc. engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate. The North America Contract segment includes the operations associated with the design, manufacture, and sale of furniture and textile products for work-related settings throughout the United States and Canada. The International Contract segment covers operations in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia-Pacific geographic regions. The Retail segment focuses on the sale of modern design furnishings and accessories to third party retail distributors. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated expenses related to general corporate functions including certain legal, executive, corporate finance, information technology, administrative, and acquisition-related costs. The company was founded by Dirk Jan de Pree in 1905 and is headquartered in Zeeland, MI.

