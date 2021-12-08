Reviewing STERIS (NYSE:STE) & Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF)

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) and STERIS (NYSE:STE) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Ortho Regenerative Technologies alerts:

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and STERIS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -166.24% STERIS 6.50% 12.44% 7.02%

Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STERIS has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and STERIS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ortho Regenerative Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A STERIS 0 1 5 0 2.83

STERIS has a consensus target price of $248.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.97%. Given STERIS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe STERIS is more favorable than Ortho Regenerative Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of STERIS shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of STERIS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ortho Regenerative Technologies and STERIS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ortho Regenerative Technologies N/A N/A -$2.82 million ($0.10) -3.46 STERIS $3.11 billion 7.35 $397.40 million $2.80 81.54

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Ortho Regenerative Technologies. Ortho Regenerative Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than STERIS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

STERIS beats Ortho Regenerative Technologies on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies Company Profile

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc. is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions. The Healthcare Specialty Services segment delivers solutions and managed services including hospital sterilization services and instrument, and scope repairs to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures, and sells consumable products, equipment maintenance, specialty services, and capitalequipment. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment involves in contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturer. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Regenerative Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.