Revomon (REVO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.64 Million

Revomon (CURRENCY:REVO) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular exchanges. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $19.84 million and $2.64 million worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Revomon has traded 35% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00058300 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,377.35 or 0.08647844 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00062465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00080186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,642.99 or 1.00049769 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

