REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $124.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REX American Resources Corporation, formerly known as REX Stores Corporation, is engaged in the production and sale of ethanol and distillers grains. The Company owns interests in corn- or sorghum-based ethanol production facilities in Illinois, Iowa and Texas. The Company also intends to monetize its real estate assets via leases and property sales, as market conditions allow. REX American Resources Corporation is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. “

NYSE REX opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $605.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.06. REX American Resources has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $116.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.55.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The energy company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.74. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that REX American Resources will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.32, for a total transaction of $154,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in REX American Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in REX American Resources by 107.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in REX American Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in REX American Resources in the first quarter worth $201,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

