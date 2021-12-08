Ricardo’s (RCDO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 570 ($7.56) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RCDO. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 535 ($7.09) price objective on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Ricardo stock opened at GBX 437 ($5.79) on Tuesday. Ricardo has a one year low of GBX 335 ($4.44) and a one year high of GBX 510 ($6.76). The company has a market cap of £271.89 million and a P/E ratio of 151.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 431.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 414.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.93, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a GBX 5.11 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Ricardo’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. Ricardo’s payout ratio is 0.60%.

In other Ricardo news, insider Ian Gibson sold 4,896 shares of Ricardo stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 427 ($5.66), for a total value of £20,905.92 ($27,723.01).

Ricardo Company Profile

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, suppliers, energy companies, and government agencies. It operates through Energy & Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, Performance Products (PP, and Other segments.

