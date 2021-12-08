Richard Belluzzo Sells 2,450 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $38,367.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Belluzzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $37,656.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total transaction of $37,583.00.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.56. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.36 and a beta of 0.67.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $441,244,000 after acquiring an additional 258,938 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,819,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $311,957,000 after acquiring an additional 822,231 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,032,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,944,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,029,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $63,423,000 after acquiring an additional 62,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 157,143 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

